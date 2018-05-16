Home / Home

NON-PROFIT GRANT RECIPIENTS

Foundation grants $117,594 to Shelby County agencies

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation awarded $117,594 in grants to county non-profit agencies on Thursday, April 19.
    Twenty agencies shared in the grants after submitting applications by the February 1 deadline.

