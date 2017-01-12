Non-profits awarded grant monies

200 in grants have been awarded to Shelby County nonprofit agencies by the Shelby County Community Foundation, it was announced this week. With these grants, the foundation has distributed nearly $2.4 million in grants and scholarships during the last 20 years.

The following nonprofit organizations, which submitted applications to the Shelby County Community Foundation by the September 1 deadline, were awarded grants by the Shelby County Board of Directors:

City of Irwin Fire and Rescue, $3,000, 911 Rescue Struts.

Country Care Center Corporation, $2,000, Replace 30-plus year old air conditioning system.

Danish Windmill, $1,500, energy efficient museum lighting.

Friends of Harlan City Parks, $7,350, playground equipment; fall and cover protection.

Friends of Pioneer Park, $5,000, electrical outlets at Pioneer Park in Harlan.

Friends of Prairie Rose State Park, $1,000, replace swimming lines.

Harlan Community Library, $2,600, educational resources for early learners.

Shelby County Chris A. Myrtue Memorial Hospital, $4,000, lift chair for client transport van.

Shelby County Historical Society, $1,300, Hoskins Building safety improvements.

Shelby Fire and Rescue, $2,000, SCBA thermal imager and handheld thermal imaging cameras.

Time for Tots, $2,000, technology upgrade.

Town of Portsmouth, $3,250, four gas meters for confined space/grain bin rescue.

West Central Community Action, $200, table and floor mats for clothing room in Shelby County Outreach office.

