Nonprofit formed to support community, county wide initiatives
HARLAN -- A group of community leaders has formed a new nonprofit in the area to address initiatives in Harlan and Shelby County.
Community and Rural Initiatives, Inc., known as CARI, will work closely with city and county governments, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, area school districts, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and area banks and businesses to assess the needs of the county and communities.
