Number of flu cases increases after holidays

REGIONAL -- Local medical officials and The Centers for Disease Control are reporting that the number of influenza cases increased significantly after the recent holidays.

At this time, influenza has been reported in every region of Iowa and has already caused the first death of the 2018-2019 influenza season.

Influenza is a respiratory illness that comes on suddenly. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. The illness typically lasts two to seven days and often puts healthy people in bed for days. As a respiratory illness, influenza is spread when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. Droplets of saliva can land in the mouths or noses of people within six feet of the infected individual, exposing them to influenza.

