Old Mill Razed

HARLAN-- A large piece of Shelby County history was torn down Friday, June 15. Starting around 8:30 a.m. the building was destroyed section by section.

The owner, Dave Martin, who grew up in the house directly to the west of the building, said it has been used for storage for his construction company.

“It was getting in pretty bad repair,” Martin said, “we’ll eventually put a new shop out there.”

Before the building was torn down, the cornerstones, dated 1898 were removed.

