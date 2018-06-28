Old Mill remains burned last week
HARLAN -- On Wed., June 20, the Harlan Fire Department control burned what remained of the old mill after it was torn down the Friday before.
Bobby Fox, with Fox Construction, will return to remove the remaining rubble once the fire is completely out and the mill’s remains reduced to ashes.
The mill dated back to the late 1800s when it was used as a flour and then oats mill.
