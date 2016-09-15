Home / Home
Austin Owen of Harlan Community Intermediate School. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

OLD TIME FARMING

Thu, 09/15/2016 - 12:00pm admin

SHELBY -- Austin Owen of Harlan Community Intermediate School plays an old-fashioned yard game called roll the wheel at Carstens Farm Days Friday, Sept. 9.  Approximate 350 kids from AHSTW, HCS, Underwood, Tri-Center, Shelby County Catholic School, Mindful Learning School and Home School Students attended the event.

