One fatality in rollover accident on Nishna Ave.

HARLAN -- On Tuesday, June 25, a 911 call reported a rollover accident on Nishna Avenue east of Harlan at approximately 4 p.m. with a trapped individual and possible agricultural-related chemical spill. Responding units located a 1994 International semi, which for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch. The driver, 71-year-old Dale Hemminger, Harlan, had to be extricated from the vehicle using mechanical means. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Harlan Police Department, Harlan Fire Department, Medivac Ambulance, Kirkman Fire Department, Westphalia Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.