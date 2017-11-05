One-side parking approved for 140 Harlan city blocks

HARLAN – Clearance and safety for emergency vehicles are the main reasons behind a proposal by the Harlan City Council to create parking on only one side of the street across roughly 140 city blocks in the community.

The council voted 6-0 last week approving the first reading of an ordinance amending the city code by adding a regulation to 69.08 of the code, in specific no parking zones.

The targeted date is to have the city blocks equipped with no parking signs on one side of the street by September, 2018.

