Ordinance changing fireworks dates, times sees first approval

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance amending its fireworks code, limiting the display of fireworks in Harlan to only two days.

The council voted 6-0 Tuesday, Oct. 17 amending chapter 41 of the city’s ordinance regarding dates and times of fireworks. The second reading is expected at the next meeting of the council on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The amendment now allows for shooting off fireworks only on July 4 from noon-11 p.m. and December 31-January 1 from noon-12:30 a.m.

The move follows a few months of discussion, and a council meeting earlier this month where the council asked the public for input on current policy. A number of residents voiced their views, and nobody was in favor of keeping as is, all favoring further restriction.