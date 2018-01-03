HARLAN -- The Rosmanns of Rosmann Family Farms, Harlan, were honored Thursday, Feb. 22 as the 2018 Organic Farmers of the Year at the annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference in La Crosse, WI.

This prestigious award recognizes Midwest farmers for outstanding land management, innovative farming practices, and the outreach they do to teach others how organic farming works. Fellow farmers nominate candidates, and the winner is chosen by the board of the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). MOSES organizes the annual conference, the country’s largest event focused on organic and sustainable farming practices. This is the 16th year for the award.

Ron and Maria Rosmann run Rosmann Family Farms along with their sons, David and Daniel, and Daniel’s wife, Ellen. Their third son, Mark, stays involved, but works in Washington D.C. for the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. David’s wife, Dr. Rebecka Tompkins Rosmann, is a psychologist at Creighton University’s Center for Health and Counseling in Omaha.

Rosmann Family Farms covers 700 acres, growing organic corn, soybeans, oats, rye, hay, succotash, and different kinds of popcorn. The farm also produces organic beef, pork, chickens and eggs.

The farm has been certified organic since 1994. But, the Rosmanns began growing organically in the 1980s—even before there was a USDA Organic label or market—because they believed it was better for the land, their livestock, and their family and community.

