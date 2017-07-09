Organic farming, water quality topics of field day

HARLAN -- Soil and water quality are increasingly on farmers’ minds these days as they consider ways to reduce erosion, as well as nitrogen leaving their farms. Cover crops are one important tool farmers can use to help boost soil health and hold nutrients in place – but extended crop rotations, prairie strips, buffers and other practices can all augment the impact of cover crops, says Ron Rosmann.

Ron and his family operate Rosmann Family Farms near Harlan, marketing diverse crops and livestock on 700 certified organic acres. The farm consists of cattle, hogs, egg layers and a range of crops, including popcorn, soybeans, corn, small grains, hay and pasture, annual forages and cover crops.

