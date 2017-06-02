Osborn finalist for National Coach of the Year

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School Athletic Director and Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Mitch Osborn has been named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in boys basketball, it was announced this week.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria, IL on June 21.