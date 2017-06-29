Osborn named National Coach of the Year

EAST PEORIA, IL -- Harlan Community High School coaching legends Curt Bladt and Mitch Osborn received national honors on back-to-back days last week at the 2017 National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria, Il.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 20, longtime HCHS football coach Curt Bladt was inducted into the NHSACA’s National Hall of Fame. This honor is presented to coaches across the nation to recognize their achievements in coaching, their contributions to their schools, communities and states, their years of service to high school sports and their unselfish commitment to young athletes. This year’s Hall of Fame class included 30 coaches from 16 states across the nation.

On Wednesday evening, June 21, longtime HCHS boys basketball coach Mitch Osborn was selected from a group of eight finalists as the NHSACA’s 2017 National Coach of the Year in boys basketball. Like Bladt, Osborn was nominated for this national honor by his state’s high school coaches’ association. His selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.

