Osborne keynote speaker for TeamMates Mentoring Celebration

HARLAN – Dr. Tom Osborne, former University of Nebraska Lincoln football coach and athletic director, will be the keynote speaker at Harlan Community Schools’ TeamMates Mentoring Celebration Friday, March 1.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the elementary gymnasium and the public is invited to attend.

According to the TeamMates website, the TeamMates Mentoring Program began in 1991 with the vision of Osborne and his wife, Nancy. Coach Osborne felt that the athletes in his program could make an impact on the middle school students, and 22 football players began meeting with middle school students in the Lincoln Public Schools.

