Ouren Real Estate and Ouren Title
HARLAN -- Ouren Real Estate and Ouren Title was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work. The Ouren building had new windows and doors installed, new caulking to fill in new cracks and replace old caulk, and new paint on the area around the Ouren sign on the building.
Below the upper windows, a slant was added to the grey ledge to prevent snow from building up. This will prevent ice patches on the sidewalk from the snow melting.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95