HARLAN -- Ouren Real Estate and Ouren Title was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work. The Ouren building had new windows and doors installed, new caulking to fill in new cracks and replace old caulk, and new paint on the area around the Ouren sign on the building.

Below the upper windows, a slant was added to the grey ledge to prevent snow from building up. This will prevent ice patches on the sidewalk from the snow melting.

