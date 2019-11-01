REGIONAL -- Six Southwest Iowa students were selected to perform as part of the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band at the Outback Bowl Tuesday, Jan. 1 in Orlando, FL.

Among the students were AHSTW’s Emma Kock on alto sax, Kylynn Heilig as banner carrier, Nora Paulson on tenor sax and Sofia Platt and Amanda Scott as part of the guard. Also selected was Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Natalie Harris as part of the guard.

The marching band performed New Year’s Day as the Iowa Hawkeyes took on Mississippi State.

Members of the band were selected following auditions in May, 2018, and in August practiced in Atlantic, learning music and maneuvers. There were a total of 193 students in the marching band, made up of students from across Southwest Iowa.

Besides practicing as a big group, the band members practiced in instrumental sections at Atlantic and in small groups at their own high schools. Music the band performed included an armed forces salute, a Billy Joel medley and America-Sweet Caroline.

Once in Orlando, the band had two days of practice, marched in the Outback Bowl parade, and also performed during the halftime show of the game. Band members also had the opportunity to visit other sites in the Orlando area.