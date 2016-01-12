Outgoing auditor requesting audit
COUNTY – Shelby County Auditor Marsha Carter is calling for a mid-year audit of her office to be completed as she leaves the position January 1.
Carter told the Shelby County Board of Supervisors last week that it’s an important step to make sure all is taken care of financially as she leaves. Incoming auditor Mark Maxwell will take over the office January 1 after defeating incumbent Carter in the general election November 8.
