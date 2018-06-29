Home / Home

Outstanding Storm Photo from Thursday's lighting show

Fri, 06/29/2018 - 12:37pm admin

Mike Byrnes, Harlan Auto Mart, snapped this amazing shot from his business at the corner of 12th and Chatburn. For this shot he used his 11-year-old DSLR w/45 year old Vivitar 28mm manual focus lens -- focused to infinity, ISO 200, f/16, 1/5th second shutter. Used a tripod and interval timer set for 1 frame every 3 seconds...outstanding pix Mike and thank you for sharing it with us!

