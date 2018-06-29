Outstanding Storm Photo from Thursday's lighting show
Mike Byrnes, Harlan Auto Mart, snapped this amazing shot from his business at the corner of 12th and Chatburn. For this shot he used his 11-year-old DSLR w/45 year old Vivitar 28mm manual focus lens -- focused to infinity, ISO 200, f/16, 1/5th second shutter. Used a tripod and interval timer set for 1 frame every 3 seconds...outstanding pix Mike and thank you for sharing it with us!
