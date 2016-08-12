Home / Home

Over the next three years -- Supervisors propose budget reduction plan

Thu, 12/08/2016 - 12:00pm

    COUNTY – Shelby County is implementing a three-year budget reduction plan as a proactive measure due to expected losses in tax revenues due to everything from a struggling ag economy to decreasing population.
    The county’s board of supervisors will put the plan in motion as it develops the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.  Hopes are that the cost savings measures will help when revenues grow stagnant or drop.
    Supervisors Roger Schmitz, Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst said it’s a plan they’ve been working on the past year.
    “What we’re looking at is a 10 percent savings over three years,” said Schmitz.  “The ag economy is struggling, and we have continued decrease in population.”

