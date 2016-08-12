Over the next three years -- Supervisors propose budget reduction plan
COUNTY – Shelby County is implementing a three-year budget reduction plan as a proactive measure due to expected losses in tax revenues due to everything from a struggling ag economy to decreasing population.
The county’s board of supervisors will put the plan in motion as it develops the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Hopes are that the cost savings measures will help when revenues grow stagnant or drop.
Supervisors Roger Schmitz, Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst said it’s a plan they’ve been working on the past year.
“What we’re looking at is a 10 percent savings over three years,” said Schmitz. “The ag economy is struggling, and we have continued decrease in population.”
