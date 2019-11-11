Overcome your fears, Clark tells students

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School students often have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers on a number of topics and this school year has been no exception.

Last week, author Garry Clark shared his message of how to overcome fear and work toward success in life during an assembly at HCHS.

Sophomore students are reading Clark’s book, Unlikely Viking, in class which chronicles Clark’s story of leaving Washington, D.C. as an at-risk youth and heading to rural Nebraska where he became a decorated runner at Dana College and currently serves as executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council.

His story centers on hope, overcoming obstacles and taking risks. As a toddler and youth he grew up in the public housing projects in the nation’s capitol with drug-addicted parents. “I was in my first drive-by shooting at age 10,” he said.