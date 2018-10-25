Overgrown shrub prompts lawsuit

HARLAN -- A Harlan man has filed a petition in Shelby County court seeking $4,000 in damages from the City of Harlan due to injuries he allegedly suffered due to an overgrown bush.

Gary L. McCoy, 1007 2nd St., alleges that a bush hanging over the sidewalk at Potters Park caused him to be thrown from his bike, and he landed on his already injured back. He said he missed a week of work and had to pay a neighbor to care for his dogs.

McCoy names the city parks department and employee Kevin Krohn in the suit. He also is seeking court costs.