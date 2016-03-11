Home / Home
Some kids watch as Christina Roelofs (left), Shelby County and IDNR Naturalist, and Kris Caughey, campground host, release one of the owls.

Owl Release draws many spectators

Thu, 11/03/2016 - 9:05am admin

    HARLAN -- Approximately 30 interested spectators turned out Monday, Oct. 24 for a short hike at Prairie Rose State Park, and to witness the release of two owls back into the wild.  One was rescued in Shelby County with a shoulder injury, and the other from the Des Moines area that suffered a leg injury, and both were rehabilitated.  (Photo by Kim Wegener)

