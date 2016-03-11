Owl Release draws many spectators
HARLAN -- Approximately 30 interested spectators turned out Monday, Oct. 24 for a short hike at Prairie Rose State Park, and to witness the release of two owls back into the wild. One was rescued in Shelby County with a shoulder injury, and the other from the Des Moines area that suffered a leg injury, and both were rehabilitated. (Photo by Kim Wegener)
