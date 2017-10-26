Owner asked to clean up salvage yard

COUNTY – Shelby County has asked a Corley resident to stop operating what it feels is a salvage yard, which is not permitted under county code.

In a letter to Ricky Lee Hansen, 211 South St., Harlan, Shelby County Planning and Zoning Administrator Tony Buman said Hansen’s Corley property is zoned R-5 Rural Village. The county has received a complaint of the operation of a salvage/junk yard on the property.

“I have personally observed this does seem to be the case,” Buman wrote.

A salvage yard operation is not permitted, Buman said, and Hansen is being asked to cease and desist and remove all material from the property.

“Failure to comply by October 31st will result in the matter being referred to the county attorney for prosecution,” Buman wrote.

The penalty for not complying with the county’s zoning ordinance may include a fine of up to $750 per day for the first offense. The county’s board of supervisors made note of the request at last week’s regular board meeting.

