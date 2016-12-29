Owner of The Buck Snort restaurant hopes to build in Harlan --
HARLAN – Small business development along Highway 59 south of the Settle Inn hotel took a step forward this month as city officials in Harlan move to re-plat the lots to allow for future development, including the possibility of a new restaurant, The Buck Snort.
The Harlan Personnel and Finance Committee met with a restaurant representative Thursday, Dec. 22, and after an hour-long discussion, voted 3-0 to send the development idea to the Harlan City Council with the recommendation for a re-plat of the property. The council, in turn, is likely to send it on to the Planning and Zoning Commission which would address the proposal.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95