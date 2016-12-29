Owner of The Buck Snort restaurant hopes to build in Harlan

HARLAN – Small business development along Highway 59 south of the Settle Inn hotel took a step forward this month as city officials in Harlan move to re-plat the lots to allow for future development, including the possibility of a new restaurant, The Buck Snort.

The Harlan Personnel and Finance Committee met with a restaurant representative Thursday, Dec. 22, and after an hour-long discussion, voted 3-0 to send the development idea to the Harlan City Council with the recommendation for a re-plat of the property. The council, in turn, is likely to send it on to the Planning and Zoning Commission which would address the proposal.

