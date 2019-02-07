Painted Lady butterfly outbreak in Shelby County
COUNTY – Shelby County has seen an outbreak of Painted Lady butterflies during the past week with thousands descending on Harlan and neighboring communities.
The painted lady, or Vanessa cardui, has become widespread in the region this year. Donald R. Lewis, Iowa State University Entomologist, said the swarm is similar to 2017 when the area saw many painted lady butterflies as well.
