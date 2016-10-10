Parking changes possible with fire ordinance amendment

HARLAN – Parking changes may be forthcoming for some streets in Harlan to comply with the International Fire Code as it pertains to safe clearance distance for emergency vehicles that may be responding to a call in the community.

The Harlan City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 4 approving the final adoption of an amendment to the Harlan City Code regarding street clearance. The amendment essentially now requires 16 feet of clearance on a hard-surfaced, curb-to-curb street that is less than 28 feet wide to allow for those emergency vehicles to pass.

Depending on the width of the street in total, it may change parking regulations to one side of the street only versus parking on both sides of the street going forward. Officials said it’s the right thing to do.