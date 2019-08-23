Patriot’s Choice: Giving back to the community

REGIONAL -- James Sheehan is the proud owner of Patriot’s Choice, a veteran owned business that remodels houses, businesses and also specializes in foundation work.

Sheehan is a Harlan native who joined the Marines in 2007. He left the Marines in 2011 after he was injured, moving to Oklahoma where he began working on carpentry and started his work with construction.

“I got out of the military after I was injured,” Sheehan said. “So I had to figure out what to do. I looked at construction and figured this was something that I always liked doing.

“You just had to try and choose a path and this was the one I chose. We started off by flipping a house with my wife and it just kind of went from there.”

Soon Sheehan moved to Kansas City and began Patriot’s Choice, where he would flip houses and work repairs on a number of buildings. Using his savings and profits from previous projects, Patriot’s Choice soon began a steady flow of income for Sheehan, which allowed him to improve, expand and better understand his business.

After three years in Kansas City, Sheehan decided that it was time to head back home, relocating his business to Harlan.