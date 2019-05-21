Pattee joins Harlan Newspapers staff
HARLAN -- Ryan Pattee, Avoca, has joined Harlan Newspapers to be its intern for the summer.
Pattee just completed his sophomore year at Iowa State University and hopes to major in Journalism and Mass Communications as well as minor in Digital Design.
