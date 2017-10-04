Pay attention to address markers

COUNTY -- As spring cleaning time nears, and residents go about cleaning up the yard and sprucing up buildings, local emergency management officials are asking that they pay close attention to the address marker.

It should be bright and clearly visible from the road. Emergency responders, especially at night, depend on highly visible house numbers, street signs and rural address markers to properly locate a residence. 911 dispatchers will confirm your location based on your address and map location.

If residents question where the house number should be posted, please check with local city authorities.

For rural residents, the marker belongs alongside the lane in the fence row. If the fence line is far from the main road, place the marker out of the right of way close enough so that emergency responders can see it.

If the Shelby County rural 911 address marker has been damaged, lost, or otherwise is not readable, please call the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency at 712-755-2124. There is no cost for replacement address markers.