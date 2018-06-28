Pedersen resigns from Harlan City Council
HARLAN – Long-time Harlan City Councilman David H. Pedersen has announced his resignation from the council effective July 1.
Pedersen has served on the council for 12½ years, and said in a resignation letter to the city that it’s been a pleasure to work for the community.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95