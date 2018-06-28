Home / Home
David H. Pedersen was honored with a certificate of appreciation by the mayor, city council and city administration for his years of service on the Harlan City Council. Pictured L to R -- Renee Hansen, Greg Bladt, Mike Kolbe, Dave Miller, Pedersen, Jay Christensen, Jeanna Rudolph, Gene Gettys, Jr. and Sharon Kroger.

Pedersen resigns from Harlan City Council

Thu, 06/28/2018 - 2:50pm admin

HARLAN – Long-time Harlan City Councilman David H. Pedersen has announced his resignation from the council effective July 1.
    Pedersen has served on the council for 12½ years, and said in a resignation letter to the city that it’s been a pleasure to work for the community.

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

