Persia man allegedly hid camera to record breastfeeding/pumping

COUNTY – A Persia man is accused of hiding a camera in a room at a Harlan workplace for the purpose of recording a female who may have been breastfeeding or pumping breast milk.

Complaints allege Richard Lewis Marshall, 32, 3948 288th St., Persia, admitted to law enforcement that he had recorded the female victim on 5-10 occasions and then deleted the video on several other occasions due to a problem with the micro camera. Marshall is accused of removing all the evidence from the security cameras that cover the hallway leading to the private room.

