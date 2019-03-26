Personnel files confidential; no response to request for waiver

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner on Monday, March 18 was offered the opportunity to sign a waiver allowing for the HCS Board of Education to release the results of an independent investigation and staff survey, but as of early Thursday morning, March 21, he had not responded to that e-mail request by the Harlan Newspapers.

The school board is prohibited by law from discussing or providing to the public certain records regarding personnel issues. While the school board is bound by law, a waiver from Wagner could allow for the release by the school board of both the investigative report and staff survey.

Community members have spoken at school board meetings asking for transparency, and that the results of an independent investigation by attorney Rick Franck concerning Wagner be released. In addition, staff in the Harlan Community Schools recently were asked to voluntarily fill out a survey regarding Wagner’s performance.

The school board has not said if the investigative report or survey results are yet complete. Iowa Code 22.7(11)(a) states that “personal information in confidential personnel records of government bodies relating to identified or identifiable individuals who are officials, officers, or employees of the governmental bodies” shall be kept confidential.

