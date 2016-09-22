Petitioners request more upkeep of Slates Cemetery

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has received a petition requesting proper maintenance of the Slates Cemetery in Douglas Township.

Sixty-eight signatures were on the petition presented to the supervisors this fall.

The petition states, “We the undersigned, descendants of Samuel C. Slates, who donated the land for the Slates Cemetery in 1878 and other interested parties, request that the land known as the first cemetery in Douglas Township, Shelby County, located on the west side of Peach Road north of County Road F32 be given a degree of respect and certain amount of upkeep in a similar manner as the Rose Hill Cemetery, and respectfully request this action of the Douglas Township Trustees of Shelby County.”