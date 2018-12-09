Home / Home
Margaret Petsche became a sacristan and enjoys making flower arrangements.

Petsche enjoys becoming church sacristan

Wed, 09/12/2018
Eighth in a series -- Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH -- Margaret Petsche fills her time with hobbies and grandchildren. Petsche is a sacristan at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth. She has three children, Donald, David and Patti Jo, and five grandchildren who all participate in an array of activities.
    Petsche became a sacristan after the previous individuals retired in 2016. As a sacristan, Petsche has a variety of duties, but her favorite is making flower arrangements.
 

