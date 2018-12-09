Petsche enjoys becoming church sacristan
PORTSMOUTH -- Margaret Petsche fills her time with hobbies and grandchildren. Petsche is a sacristan at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth. She has three children, Donald, David and Patti Jo, and five grandchildren who all participate in an array of activities.
Petsche became a sacristan after the previous individuals retired in 2016. As a sacristan, Petsche has a variety of duties, but her favorite is making flower arrangements.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95