Petsche enjoys becoming church sacristan

PORTSMOUTH -- Margaret Petsche fills her time with hobbies and grandchildren. Petsche is a sacristan at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth. She has three children, Donald, David and Patti Jo, and five grandchildren who all participate in an array of activities.

Petsche became a sacristan after the previous individuals retired in 2016. As a sacristan, Petsche has a variety of duties, but her favorite is making flower arrangements.

