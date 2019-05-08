Pharmacy, roofing projects ahead of schedule at MMC
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen shared updates on the current pharmacy and roofing projects at MMC as well as the master facility planning progress at the MMC Board of Trustees July meeting.
Jacobsen said the pharmacy project is going along well and is on pace for an estimated October completion date. The ongoing roofing project at MMC is at least a month ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed before November.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95