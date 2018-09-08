Phone book bios may become a tradition

COUNTY -- Growing up in Harlan, it was easy to think I knew everyone. I could name all the students that I had shared classrooms with for 13 years (especially the ones I grew up with at Beth’s house) and every time I left the house, I ran into at least one person I knew.

When I found out I had received this internship, I was excited. Not only for an amazing internship that also allows me to live at home, but to see my hometown from a different perspective and learn more about the communities that surround it.

Because I grew up here, I thought I knew everything you could about a small town.

A few days into my internship I learned I was very wrong about that. There is a lot more to Shelby County than I could have possibly imagined.

Amazing Towns

Shelby County is made up of 11 amazing towns, populations varying from 64 to 5,106 individuals. Every single one of those individuals has a story and no story is boring.

Jacey Goetzman, the 2017 summer intern, started a series to learn more about the individuals who make up such an amazing county and I am glad to say this will be a continuing tradition.

