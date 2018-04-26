Photo project features sexual assault survivors

REGIONAL -- “I will never shut up about this.”

A new photo project featuring residents of western Iowa tells sexual assault survivors’ stories, in their own words and on their terms.

The photo project is the third of its type completed by Rebecca McKinsey, a reporter at the Carroll Daily Times Herald, and Jacob Fiscus, owner of the Photography by Fiscus studio in Carroll. Both share a desire to complete personal projects that tell specific populations’ stories in a compelling way.

This most recent project, “Every 98 Seconds,” features 13 western Iowa residents who either have been sexually assaulted or are parents of children who were assaulted. Participants share their stories, detail the aftermath of the assaults, discuss the #metoo movement and speak directly to other survivors.

The subjects range from a 13-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy to a 53-year-old woman. The project is being released in April to coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Rooted in the fact that every 98 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the project puts a local face to the survivors of some of those assaults.

