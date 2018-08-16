Photography a passion for Shannon
IRWIN -- Photography has been a part of Noreen Shannon's life for more than 40 years.
Through getting married to Rodney Shannon, having two kids, Scott and Erica, and battling pancreatic and breast cancer, her hobby for photography has sustained.
Shannon bought her first nice camera, a cannon 35 mm, in the 80s and wanted to learn how operate it and take pleasing pictures.
