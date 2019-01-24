PINK OUT!
Former Panama resident and HCHS graduate Ann (Keane) Burmeister of Omaha was the guest speaker at the Pink Out event held at HCHS Thursday, Jan. 17 during the doubleheader basketball games. Burmeister spoke to the crowd about her journey as a cancer survivor.
Pink Out is held annually to raise funds for cancer research, specifically breast cancer awareness.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95