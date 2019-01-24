Home / Home
Students who met with Burmeister before the game were from left: Molly Swensen, Samantha Swensen, Ava Langenfeld, Burmeister, Taylor Heese and Chloe Swensen.Cierra Hoegh (left) and Ashley Sonderman were among the student volunteers working at the National Honor Society bake sale during Pink Out.

PINK OUT!

    Former Panama resident and HCHS graduate Ann (Keane) Burmeister of Omaha was the guest speaker at the Pink Out event held at HCHS Thursday, Jan. 17 during the doubleheader basketball games. Burmeister spoke to the crowd about her journey as a cancer survivor.
    Pink Out is held annually to raise funds for cancer research, specifically breast cancer awareness. 

