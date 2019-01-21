Pink Out to raise funds for cancer research

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools held its annual Pink Out event Thursday, Jan. 17 during the HCHS boy/girl basketball doubleheader vs. Red Oak. The theme this year was Hollywood, and many of the same activities were held at Pink Out including a bake sale, duck throw, face and nail painting, the selling of pink bandanas and cotton candy. The pom squad presented a special dance.

Ann (Keane) Burmeister was the honorary survivor, and she and Dr. Sarah Devine spoke before the boys game.

There was a silent auction and the music boosters provided cookies.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, and specifically breast cancer awareness and research.

Pink out and the ball games were moved up one day due to impending inclement weather tonight.