Pirate bugs make return to Shelby County

REGIONAL – Those nasty “little black bugs” with the horrible bite have made their return to Shelby County the past few weeks.

You definitely feel them before you see them. Those little black bugs which seem to have more teeth than they do body, swarming through the air in the early fall evenings just before dark, causing distress for anyone who may be gardening, attending a ball game or just out for a walk.

And that ferocious bite they have!

The past two weeks have been the worst, as the warmer weather has brought them out of hiding.

