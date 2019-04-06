Home / Home

Piro appointed to school board

Tue, 06/04/2019 - 11:11am admin

    HARLAN -- Seth Piro has been appointed to the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education replacing Lonnie Muxfeldt who resigned May 6.
    The HCS Board of Education voted 3-2 Wednesday, May 29 appointing Piro, who will serve District 3 for the remainder of Muxfeldt’s term, through November, 2021.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here