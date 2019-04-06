Piro appointed to school board
HARLAN -- Seth Piro has been appointed to the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education replacing Lonnie Muxfeldt who resigned May 6.
The HCS Board of Education voted 3-2 Wednesday, May 29 appointing Piro, who will serve District 3 for the remainder of Muxfeldt’s term, through November, 2021.
