Planning under way for Prairie Dane Restaurant opening

ELK HORN -- Back in 2011 or 2012, Lou and Mike Howard had a vision to open a new restaurant in Elk Horn. Even though plans changed, the dream lived on. The Howards are currently working to open a restaurant with Danish influences in the Keysight Technology building west of where the Danish Inn stood.

In August of 2017, the Howards purchased the Danish Inn with plans to remodel it. After examining the building, they found there was mold, asbestos, and other issues with the building.

"It w