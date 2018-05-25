Planting season lagging behind

HARLAN -- Iowa farmers had a late start to their planting season this year due to a late-to-arrive spring with temperatures well below normal and snow into April.

But the past few weeks have yielded much more conducive weather, although farmers still remain somewhat behind in planting. In Iowa, statistics for the week ending on May 13, show that farmers have 65 percent of their corn and 12 percent of their soybeans planted.

For corn, this is 15 percent behind last year and five percent behind the five-year average. For soybeans, this is three percent behind last year and five percent more than the five-year average.

These statistics would look a little different for organic farmers.

Ron Rosmann, owner and operator of Rosmann Family Farms, Harlan, has been a certified organic producer since 1994 and spoke about the difference in practices for organic farmers and planting timeline.

Rosmann graduated from Iowa State University in 1973 with a degree in biology; a degree that has helped him be successful in the organic industry. After graduation, he returned to his family land.