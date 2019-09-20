Pleasant View Stock Farm
IRWIN – Pleasant View Stock Farm west of Irwin recently has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, the culmination of three years of work to have the historical place recognized on the national level for its historic significance.
The farm is one of only 13 places in Shelby County recognized on the national registery. Among the others are the Shelby County Courthouse, Floral Hall at the Shelby County Fairgrounds and St. Boniface Catholic Church District, just to name a few (see accompanying table).
