Police investigating series of burglaries

HARLAN – Harlan Police are investigating a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins throughout Harlan the past three weeks, and are asking the public for additional help in catching those involved.

Police chief Frank Clark said the department has received seven reports of burglaries, of which four have been determined to be burglaries and three as suspicious activity. The most recent was last Thursday morning at roughly 4 a.m., where three individuals were seen entering a garage near downtown Harlan. The homeowners scared them off and called police.

“They’re mainly during the overnight hours,” said Clark. “They’re going into garages. In some cases they have slit screens in an attempt to gain access.”