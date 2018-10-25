Police, sheriff cracking down on drug activity

HARLAN -- The Harlan Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are hampering the drug activity efforts in the community with an increase in the number of narcotic-related arrests in recent months.

The Harlan Police Department netted a total of 27 different narcotic-related charges filed in Shelby County during August, and 43 in September. The sheriff’s office had 16 in August, and point to the utilization of its new K-9 unit in September in assisting in drug arrests throughout the region.

The police department, in a statement released last week, said the community probably has seen that there’s been an upswing in recent narcotic-related arrests. “As you may know, this is a broad sweeping problem across all communities in the Midwest and across this country,” officials said. “The Harlan Police Department has been taking steps to curb this problem within our community.”

Residents have been able to see the department’s activity through its Facebook page, the MobilePatrol app or just reading it from local media.

