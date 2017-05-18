REGIONAL -- Ten students will graduate this week with the highest distinction at Harlan Community High School, ranked as the top 10 senior students at HCHS based on grade point average.

The students will be recognized during commencement ceremonies to be held Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School gymnasium.

Those students earning highest academic honors include Laura Kaufmann (Leland and Lorene) Harlan; Haley Arkfeld (Jayme and Shirley) Panama; Lauren Blum (Bryan and Brenda) Harlan; Sydney Peterson (Gail and Robin) Shelby; Reagan Hansen (Josh and Renee) Harlan; Alan Holloway (Tim and Jodine) Defiance; Isaac Stitz (Ron Stitz and Lori Stitz) Harlan; Rebecca Sparandeo (Michael and Jennifer Sparandeo) Harlan; and Michaela Bissen (Jerold Bissen and Lynn Bissen) Harlan.

Harlan Community High School will graduate approximately 125 students in its 130th-annual commencement exercises. The HCHS Band under the direction of William Kearney will present a concert starting at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium, and also will perform the processional, Pomp and Circumstance by Elgar, and the recessional, Crown Imperial, by Weldon.

The class motto this year is What feels like the end is often the beginning.

