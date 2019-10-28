Portsmouth to see water improvements; new tower
PORTSMOUTH – Ongoing water/sewer system improvements continue in Portsmouth with the announcement that the city has received additional funding from USDA Rural Development.
The USDA Office of Rural Development is an agency within the United States Department of Agriculture which runs programs that will improve the economy and quality of life in rural America.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95